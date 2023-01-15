Indian Army Day 2023: History and significance

It was only on January 15 when General Roy Bucher retired and General KM Cariappa was elevated to the position of Commander in Chief of the Indian Army that the army received its first Indian chief.

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. The day aims to honour the members of the Indian Army, which is the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Indian Army has its root in the British Indian Army which was forced to reorganise after the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The British Indian Army recruited most of its soldiers from Indian communities but high-ranking officers were expatriate British Army soldiers.

History

As such, the Commander-in-Chief of the British Indian Army was always a Britisher. After 1947, the British Indian Army was also partitioned between India and Pakistan. The British Indian Army was dissolved and the Indian Army was created. However, the first Commander in Chief was the former Commander in Chief of the British Indian Army, General Sir Robert Mcgregor Macdonald Lockhart. Though he was in office for just over 100 days, his successor to the position was General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher, another Britisher.

It was only on January 15 when General Roy Bucher retired and General KM Cariappa was elevated to the position of Commander in Chief of the Indian Army that the army received its first Indian chief.

Significance

The Indian Army Day is a celebration of General KM Cariappa becoming the first Indian Commander in Chief of the Indian Army. On this day, the Indian Army performs military parades and performances in the national capital as well as other Army headquarters spread across the country. The main parade occurs at the Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment. Medals are also awarded on this day.