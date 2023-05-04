English
Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu-Kashmir's Kishtwar

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 1:23:52 PM IST (Updated)

"Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details awaited," Army officials were quoted by ANI as saying.

An Indian Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter, with three officers onboard, crashed near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir. The pilot and co-pilot were injured after the crash. "Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details awaited," Army officials were quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation was launched. The remains of the chopper were found in the Marusudar River, which flows through Marwah-Dachhan in the Kishtwar district, after being washed away following the crash, News 18 reported.
The incidend happened nearly a month after two pilots were killed after an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh.
