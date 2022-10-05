    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh; 1 pilot dead

    

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital where one of the succumbed to the injuries, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.
    One of the pilots Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment.
    The cause of the crash is unknown. Details are being ascertained, said Indian Army officials.
    More details are awaited.
    First Published:  IST
