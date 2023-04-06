Indian Army Agniveer admit card released, check how to download

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the Agniveer Posts will be held by the Indian Army from April 17 to April 26.

The Indian Army released the Agniveer General Duty Category admit card on Wednesday. It will be available on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in until April 8.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer Post will be held by the Indian Army from April 17 to April 26.

Follow these steps to download the Agniveer admit card:

Visit the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on the ‘Agnipath’ tab on the homepage

Click on the ‘Login/Apply Online tab’

Enter your username and Password

Click on the ‘Download’ option

You can also directly access the Login tab by clicking on the link here

The admit card for the remaining categories such as Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms), Agniveer (Clerk / Store Keeper Technical) (All Arms), and Agniveer Tradesmen will be available on April 11.

“Admit Card for Agniveer general Duty Category will be live in phases, Starting from April 5 till April 8 and for the other remaining categories admit card will be made available from April 11 evening onwards,” said an official notification.

There will be two stages for the selection procedure. The Online Common Entrance Examination will be conducted in Phase I at Computer Based Test Centers across India, and the Recruitment Rally by AROs will be held at the Rally Venue in Phase II.

The government launched the Agnipath scheme last year aiming to recruit between 45,000 and 50,000 soldiers annually. The scheme lays out the majority of them to depart from the service after just four years. Only 25 percent of the total annual recruits will be permitted to remain under permanent commission for an additional 15 years.

Recruitment is done twice a year through the Agnipath Scheme. The candidates recruited under this scheme are called Agniveers. An Agniveer's initial pay will be Rs 30,000 during this period, rising to Rs 40,000 by the end of the fourth year of service.