©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

india News

Cabinet approves proposal on Agneepath recruitment scheme for armed forces

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal on the 'Tour of Duty' (ToD) or 'Agneepath' recruitment scheme for armed forces, sources told News18. Under the scheme, soldiers will be recruited on a short-term as well as a long-term basis.
The chiefs of the three services will address a press conference around 12 noon to announce the details of the plan.
As per the initial proposal, the recruitment of soldiers in the Army would be conducted under the new scheme and the duration of service for 50 percent of the new recruits could be between three to five years while the rest may have a much longer tenure. The scheme would be known as the Tour of Duty or 'Agneepath'.
The original proposal stated that some soldiers would be released after three years of service and some others after around five years. Some of the soldiers could have a longer duration of service, news agency PTI quoted sources.
In the last few weeks, these proposals saw some changes, the report said. Currently, the Army recruits people under the Short Service Commission (SSC) for an initial tenure of 10 years which can be extended up to 14 years.
Under the new ToD scheme, people to be recruited for three years and beyond will be eligible to be deployed as combatants in key forward locations and there will be no restrictions in their roles, sources told PTI.
The three services chiefs had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago about the scheme, which would enable inducting soldiers into the security forces for a short term. The scheme is being implemented by the Department of Military Affairs.
With inputs from PTI
