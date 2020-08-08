  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Indian-Americans welcome restoration of OCI card travel benefits

Updated : August 08, 2020 12:24 PM IST

New Jersey-based social activist Deepender Singh said: This is a great news for OCI card holders
Wonderful air bubble initiative started by the Indian government for OCI citizens. This way they can visit their family, said Indian-American Rajendra Bafna.
Indian-Americans welcome restoration of OCI card travel benefits

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

This mid-cap pharma stock turned Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,17,000 in just four months

This mid-cap pharma stock turned Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,17,000 in just four months

This Tata Group company stock has risen almost 150% in 4 months

This Tata Group company stock has risen almost 150% in 4 months

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 net loss widens to Rs 117 crore on bad loans

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 net loss widens to Rs 117 crore on bad loans

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement