India Indian-Americans welcome restoration of OCI card travel benefits Updated : August 08, 2020 12:24 PM IST New Jersey-based social activist Deepender Singh said: This is a great news for OCI card holders Wonderful air bubble initiative started by the Indian government for OCI citizens. This way they can visit their family, said Indian-American Rajendra Bafna.