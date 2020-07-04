  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Indian-American community holds 'Boycott China' protest at Times Square in New York

Updated : July 04, 2020 05:56 PM IST

The protest titled 'Boycott China' was organised on Friday by community leaders Prem Bhandari and Jagdish Sewhani.
The India of today is different from the India of 1962. We will not tolerate the Chinese aggression and its international bullying. We will give a befitting reply to the arrogance of China, Bhandari, Jaipur Foot USA Chairman and a prominent social activist said.
Indian-American community holds 'Boycott China' protest at Times Square in New York

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19: NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1, says HRD Ministry

COVID-19: NEET postponed to Sept 13, JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1, says HRD Ministry

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement