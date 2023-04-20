Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS-23 in Greece

2 Min(s) Read
Exercise INIOCHOS-23 is a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force. The exercise will be conducted at the Andravida Air Base in Greece from April 24, 2023, until May 4, 2023.
The Indian Air Force (IAF), on Thursday, announced that it will take part in Exercise INIOCHOS-23 in Greece.
The Indian Air Force will participate with four Su-30 MKI and two C-17 aircraft, according to a statement.
The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics. While the C-17 Globemaster III is a strategic transport aircraft, able to airlift cargo close to a battle area.
Other nations are also expected to take part. It will include Cyprus with an AW139 Helicopter; France with Rafales; Italy with Tornados; Jordan with F-16s; Saudi Arabia with F-15s; Slovenia with PC-9s; Spain with EF-18s; and the USA with F-16s and MQ-9s. Additionally, Austria will participate with INTEL personnel and Canada with Air Battle Managers.
The aim of the exercise is to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among the participating Air Forces.
Indian Air Force further revealed that the exercise will be conducted in a realistic combat scenario involving multiple types of air and surface assets. It will also enable the participating contingents to engage in professional interactions, providing valuable insight into each other’s best practices.
Last month, on Women's Day, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami got selected by the Indian Air Force to take over a frontline combat unit's command in the western sector. This made Dhami the first woman officer in the history of the IAF to be given the frontline combat unit command.
Also Read: Aero India: IAF offers opportunity for India’s sharpest minds in mission towards self-reliance | Check here
