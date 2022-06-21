IAF starts registration under Agnipath recruitment scheme from June 24; check last date, eligibility and more

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications from future Agniveers under the government’s latest Agnipath recruitment scheme. In a notification released on June 20, 2022, the IAF invited online applications from interested candidates.

Registrations will start from 10 am on June 24 and close at 5 pm on July 5, 2022. The IAF will accept only online registered applications, the notification said. Candidates can log in to https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in to register.

After submitting the application form, all registered candidates will have to appear for an exam that will be conducted on July 24, 2022 onwards, the notification said.

Eligibility

According to the notification, candidates applying under the IAF Agnipath Vayu must be born between December 29, 1999 and June 29, 2005. The upper age limit on date of enrolment is 23 years.

Candidates need to have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English subjects and secured a minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate can apply for the post. Those who have not opted for Science in Class 12 board exams can also apply.

Those who have completed three years diploma course in engineering from a government-recognised polytechnic institute can also apply for the Agniveer Vayu. However, they need to have 50 percent marks in aggregate in the course.

Candidates who have done two years vocational course with non-vocational subject from state education boards can also apply.

Medical condition

Agniveers will also have to meet medical criteria to be considered for the role.

The notification said those shortlisted under the Agniveer Vayu programme will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force for a period of four years. Agniveer Vayu will form a distinct rank in the IAF. On completion of four years of service, IAF will retain a few candidates based on the organisation’s requirements. Up to 25 percent of each specific batch of Agniveer Vayu would be enrolled in regular cadre of IAF.

Earlier, the Indian army on Monday released a fresh notification regarding the Agniveer recruitment. The registrations for the same will open from July.

The Army said the online registration for the force's recruitment can be done on "www.joinindianarmy.nic.in" and is mandatory for all the job aspirants under the new model, Mint reported.

Like, Indian Air Force, 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army, which would be different from any other existing ranks and the release of an 'Agniveer' at their own request prior to completion of terms of engagement is not permitted.

The Army said the 'Agniveers' would not have any right to be selected after completion of their four-year tenure, the report said.

Since the government introduced the Agnipath Scheme for military recruitments last week, violent protests have erupted in several parts of the country, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Youngsters have protested saying their future is insecure in the new scheme as it would employ soldiers for four years of service and release 75 percent of them after their tenure, retaining only 25 percent. Agniveers who are released from service after four years would be given preference in jobs in PSUs and public sector, the government said.