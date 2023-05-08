English
IAF MiG 21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 3

IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 3

IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 3
By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 1:44:08 PM IST (Updated)

The plane crashed on the house of the victims in Bahlolnagar in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said. Sources stated that the aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan during a routine operational training sortie around 9:45 am on Monday, killing three civilians. The pilot, however, ejected safely and only sustained minor injuries.

The plane crashed on the house of the three victims in Bahlolnagar in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said. The IAF said it regrets the loss of lives and offered its condolences to the bereaved families.
According to the Indian Air Force, the pilot experienced an onboard emergency but failed in his attempt to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures.
X