IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 3

The plane crashed on the house of the victims in Bahlolnagar in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said. Sources stated that the aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan during a routine operational training sortie around 9:45 am on Monday, killing three civilians. The pilot, however, ejected safely and only sustained minor injuries.
The plane crashed on the house of the three victims in Bahlolnagar in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said. The IAF said it regrets the loss of lives and offered its condolences to the bereaved families.
#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. Two civilian women died and a man was injured in the incident, the pilot sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/z4BZBsECVV— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023
According to the Indian Air Force, the pilot experienced an onboard emergency but failed in his attempt to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures.