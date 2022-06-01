IAF releases AFCAT 2/2022 application form — check last date, eligibility and other details

The application form for the Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT 2 Exam 2022, was released on June 1 by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The last date to apply for the AFCAT 2/2022 examination is June 30, 2022, till 5 pm. Candidates who are interested and eligible for appearing in the examination can apply online from the official website.

According to the official notice, the AFCAT 2022 exam will be conducted for courses commencing in July 2023. The AFCAT 2022 exam date is August 26 to 28, 2022, and the exam will be conducted online. The IAF will conduct the exam in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 7.30 am, while the exam in the afternoon shift will start from 12:30 pm.

The IAF is conducting the Air Force Recruitment 2022 drive to fill 271 different posts, of which 25 seats are for female candidates and 246 are for males, Indian Express reported.

How to apply

To apply for the AFCAT 2/ 2022 exam, the candidates have to log in to the official IAF website.

On the home page, the applicant has to click on the ‘Candidate Login’ section and go to ‘AFCAT 2/2022’.

On clicking, a new window will open that will ask the candidate to enter the email id, password and captcha.

Once the applicants log in, they will have to complete the registration process by filling required details, including the qualification details and course preference. They will then have to upload the required documents, scanned signature, thumb impression and photograph. The applicant will also have to select the exam city from drop-down menu.

The candidate will then have to pay the application fees of Rs 250 online. All candidates must check their application form once before submitting it.

After submitting the form, the candidate can save it and take a printout for future reference.

Download admit card

After submitting the forms, the candidates can download the admit card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in on August 10, 2022, after 5 pm. Candidates will also receive the admit card on their registered email ID.

Who can apply?

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam must have scored at least 50 percent marks in physics and maths in Class 12 examinations.

They could also have a minimum three-year graduation degree from a recognised university, with 60 percent marks or more or hold a four-year BE/B Tech degree.

Age limit