Agniveer women can now join Air Force, says Defence Ministry

The Agniveervayus will be enrolled in the IAF for a period of four years and would form a distinct rank in the IAF with only 25 percent retention after their tenure completion. Just like any other Air Force employee, the Agniveervayus will also be governed under the Air Force Act, 1950.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), on Monday, notified rules to allow entry of females in the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the Agniveer scheme in both combat and non-combat roles. On completion of roles assigned, the females shall be eligible for induction as Airmen and for non-combat roles.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 of the Air Force Act, 1950 (45 of 1950), the Central Government hereby notifies, that females shall be eligible for enrolment in the Indian Air Force as Agniveervayu (Combatant) and Agniveervayu (Non-Combatant), and on successful completion of the roles assigned, they shall be eligible for selection as Airmen and Non-Combatants (Enrolled) respectively in such streams or trades as per the requirement, qualification and other terms and conditions of service," the press release by Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Defence Ministry read.

Like Agniveers in sister services, the Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the IAF for a period of four years. Agniveervayu would form a distinct rank in the IAF, different from any other existing ranks with only 25 percent retention after their tenure completion.

However, there are certain commonalities between Agniveervayus and other permanent-rank officials as well. Just like any other Airforce employees, the Agniveervayus will also be governed under the Air Force Act, 1950, for four years.

Under the Agnipath recruitment policy, soldiers are recruited between the ages of 17.5 years and 21 years. Once selected, the aspirants will go through training for six months before they're deployed for three and a half years.

During this period, Agriveers will be provided with a monthly package of Rs 30,000 per month with upgradation up to Rs 40,000 per month in the fourth year.

The Central government rolled out the controversial Agnipath recruitment policy last year which resulted in violence in several states across India.