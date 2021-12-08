LIVE updates: IAF chopper with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat with 14 on board crashes in Ooty; Rajnath statement in parliament shortly

LIVE Updates:
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will shortly make a statement on the helicopter crash incident in Parliament shortly. An Indian Army helicopter carrying senior defence officials, including CDS Bipin Rawat, has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, an Indian Air Force press release has confirmed. Reportedly, Rawat's staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.
Here are the latest updates on the IAF helicopter crash with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and others on board:
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021
—With inputs from agencies
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
First Published: IST