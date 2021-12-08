LIVE updates: IAF chopper with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat with 14 on board crashes in Ooty; Rajnath statement in parliament shortly

LIVE Updates:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will shortly make a statement on the helicopter crash incident in Parliament shortly. An Indian Army helicopter carrying senior defence officials, including CDS Bipin Rawat, has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, an Indian Air Force press release has confirmed. Reportedly, Rawat's staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

Here are the latest updates on the IAF helicopter crash with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and others on board:

"Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor. Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were onboard including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members. Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured": West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan prays for everyone's well-being.

Expressing dismay over the helicopter crash, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he was praying for everyone's safety.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to visit Ooty this evening to oversee the rescue works and treatment, departing at 5 from Chennai, according to a report on News18 Tamil.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," read the Indian Air Force tweet.

The mishap happened at the Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames.

