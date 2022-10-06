Indian Air Force Day 2022: History and all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the air arm of the Indian armed forces which plays a vital role in maintaining security and in the wars fought by the country. Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial operations. Indian Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the official establishment of the Indian Air Force, which was on October 8, 1932. The official celebration of this day started on the same day.

The country observes the Indian Air Force Day on October 8 annually to mark the establishment of the Air Force in India. The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933.

Every year the Indian Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon Air Force Station, which is the largest air base in Asia. The celebrations are held in the presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three-armed forces. Here’s all you need to know about IAF Day 2022.

Indian Air Force Day: History

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has its prime responsibility of securing the Indian airspace as well as carrying out various other operations.

Indian Air Force Day 2021: Significance and celebrations

The Indian Air Force played a vital role in several wars since independence, including four wars with Pakistan and one with the People’s Republic of China.

The IAF has the responsibility to safeguard the Indian Territory from all risks, and it also provides support during natural calamities for rescue operations.

The day is celebrated at air force bases across the nation with air shows and parades conducted by air force cadets. Air Force stations in several states conduct parades at their respective Airbases.

The celebration of the day involves a grand event at the Hindon Air Force Base consisting of a parade displaying the air warriors. This year, the Chief of Air Staff will unveil the new pattern of combat uniform for Indian Air Force personnel on Air Force Day and a fly-past is also planned in Chandigarh with around 80 aircraft.