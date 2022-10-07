Indian Air Force Day 2022: A look at activities planned for the 90th anniversary

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Indian Air Force on October 8 is set to put up a dazzling show of fly-bys with around 80 aircraft in Chandigarh to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Preparations are underway at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh to celebrate the 90th Indian Air Force Day on October 8. This year’s celebration is historic as it is the first time the event will be hosted outside the Hindon air base of the National Capital Region.

This time, the Indian Air Force has more reasons to celebrate as the first batch of indigenously developed light combat helicopters (LCH), named 'Prachand' , was recently inducted into the force on Monday.

‘Prachand’ is said to be the proof of India’s commitment towards self-reliance and its induction will enhance the defence capability of the Air Force.

Here’s a look at the various activities planned for the day.

Air Force Day Parade

In a historic first, the parade of Air Force Day has been moved out of the national capital region. It will be held on October 8 in Chandigarh.

The parade will be held in the morning at the Air Force station in Chandigarh. On the occasion, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will unveil the new combat uniform for air force personnel as well.

Air Show

The flypast is planned to be held over the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, where a large number of people can come and witness vintage and combat aircraft such as the Rafale , Su-30 and Mirage 2000.

People will also witness the indigenously made Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ which will be part of the flypast in a three-aircraft formation.

About 80 aircraft will take part in the flypast putting up a dazzling show of some vivid and varying formations.

While some air formations are expected to be displayed before the President's arrival, some will also be held after her arrival.

Aircraft like the Rafale, Prachand, Mi-35, Su-30, Jaguar, Mi-17, Chinook, Apache, Howard and Dakota will display different formations at the flypast.

The formations include Akashganga, Ensign, Eklavya, Trishul, Mehar, Shamsher, Vajra, Sarang, Suryakiran among others.

Another formation, the Sekhon formation, dedicated to IAF officer and Param Vir Chakra recipient Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, will include a Rafale, Tejas, Jaguar and Mirage 2000, as per a TOI report.

The globe formation will be executed by the C-17 heavy-lift aircraft and nine Hawk-132 from the Surya Kiran display team.

The Eklavya formation will be led by the Mi-35 attack helicopter with four Apache choppers, while the Big Boy formation will have the IL-76 and two AN-32 aircraft.