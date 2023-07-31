Defence forces to jointly maintain common weapon platforms: Report

The move is reportedly aimed at saving funds. "Even if we look around today, the light helicopters including the Cheetah/ Chetak fleet are operated by the three services and if they are maintained jointly, they can lead to savings," officials said.

Defence officials on Sunday said that the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is working towards creating a system where the three forces will collaborate for the maintenance of a common weapons system and platforms.

"Working towards creating joint fighting formations under the Theatre Commands, the DMA has already started joint procurement of weapon systems and is now looking at joint maintenance of weapon platforms," officials were quoted by ANI as saying.

The report also cites example of the Dornier aircraft which is operated by the Indian Air Force, Navy and the Coast Guard. "If they are maintained jointly, we can even improve serviceability along with savings," officials said.

According to the report, the relatively new aircraft fleet would also be now maintained jointly. The Apache attack helicopters coming from the US for the Indian Army are likley to be maintained along with the existing fleet of the Indian Air Force.

Officials also said the Indian Navy's decision to go for the Rafale will help in joint maintenance of the fleet and can help in improving the management of their spares and other equipment. Rafale is the common fighter aircraft - also flying with the Indian Air Force.

The joint acquisition case of buying 31 Predator drones from the US for all the three services caters for a common maintenance, repair and overhaul facility within the country.

The Defence forces have also now started working in combined acquisitions and major programmes like the major ones to buy light helicopters, Indian Multirole Helicopters, Medium Altitude Long Endurance drones would all have common maintenance facilities.

The weapon systems acquired by the defence forces are maintained using their revenue funds and commonality of platforms and maintenance facilities can help in savings, ANI reported.

