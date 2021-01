The outgoing Trump administration, in a declassified document, has claimed that India would act as a "counterbalance" to China in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The declassified document, titled "United States Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific", said that the US and its partners on every continent are resistant to Chinese activities aimed at undermining their sovereignty.

As per the Framework, Beijing is increasingly pressuring Indo-Pacific nations to subordinate their freedom and sovereignty to a "common destiny" envisioned by the Chinese Communist Party.

The document, which was recently declassified in part by US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, said that India maintains the capacity to counter border provocations by China.

The document said its objective is to prevent China's industrial policies and unfair trading practices from distorting global markets and harming US competitiveness.

India

The policy framework said that it seeks to accelerate India's rise and capacity to serve as a net provider of security and major defence partner.

The framework speaks of building a stronger foundation for defence cooperation and interoperability. It also highlights the need for increased cooperation on shared regional security concerns.

It also offers to support India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group and work with the country toward domestic economic reform and an increased leadership role in the East Asia Summit (EAS).

The framework proposes to offer support to India, through diplomatic, military, and intelligence channels, to help address continental challenges such as the border dispute with China.

It offers to support India’s aspiration to be a leading global power, highlighting its compatibility with the US, Japanese, and Australian vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Taiwan and South Asia

The framework recognises that it’s important to enable Taiwan to develop an effective asymmetric defence strategy and capabilities that will help ensure its security, freedom from coercion, resilience, and ability to engage China on its own terms.

On Monday, the US lifted the ‘self-imposed restrictions’ on contacts between American and Taiwanese diplomats.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, said it was “resolutely opposed” to the decision and condemned it.

The strategy also calls for greater US engagement with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, in particular the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The framework recommends establishing a new initiative with South Asian partners, modelled on the Maritime Security Initiative in Southeast Asia to improve maritime domain awareness, interoperability, and data-sharing with the US.

It further suggests establishing a regional forum to promote common principles and standards and gain broad consensus on a statement of principles on acceptable maritime behaviour.