India India's SO2 emissions drop 6% in 2019 but still remains in top emitter's position Updated : October 08, 2020 12:55 PM IST In 2019, India emitted 21 percent of global anthropogenic (human-made) SO2 emissions, nearly double that of second-ranked global emitter, Russia. Sulphur dioxide is a poisonous air pollutant that increases the risk of stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and premature death.