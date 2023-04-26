India witnesses highest patent filings in FY23, over 58% by domestic firms

Stating that the National IPR awareness mission had benefited stakeholders, Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Professor Dr Unnat Pandit told CNBC-TV18 that the 19 new Intellectual Property (IP) chairs have been announced on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day, taking the earlier number of 14 such chairs to 33.

With over 82,000 patent filings in the last financial year, India has bettered its year-on-year growth record by over 13 percent. This includes 58 percent of filings done by domestic firms.

Stressing the need to protect IP rights for all sections of individuals and companies, he said that 22 new TISC (Technology and Innovation Support Centres) have been announced to offer support to individual patent filers, SMEs and start-ups.

While financial handholding is being offered to upcoming researchers for support; the number of IP facilitators, commonly known as IP MITRAs, has been increased from 465 to 2000 under the Scheme for facilitating start-ups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP) to facilitate the grant of IP rights.

Pointing to an 82 percent hike in design filings, Pandit stated that India's move towards IP-driven development will assume more importance in the run-up to 2047 as the country has started releasing the First Examination Reports (FERs) of patents in 4.8 months compared to the time of 6 months taken by many developed nations.

India is looking to have an increased number of examiners and controllers to optimise Level 2 grants within a few months from the current period of over a year.

Speaking at a CII event earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner of Japan's patent office Masanori Katsura emphasised the appropriate use of IP to further strengthen India in building new technological innovations across borders.