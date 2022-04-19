India will push UK PM Boris Johnson to send Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi back to India

India is likely to raise the pending extradition of economic offenders, including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, during United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit this week, News18 has learnt.

The extradition of Mallya and Modi had figured in a virtual summit between India and the UK last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that economic offenders should be sent back to the country at the earliest for trial.

Indian Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, too, had raised the issue at the India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue with his UK Counterpart in February this year.

The Indian side has communicated concerns on the anti-India activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK. This is likely to figure in the upcoming talks as well.

In the February meeting, the UK was urged to maintain vigil over activities of such elements and take appropriate proactive action.

It was agreed to maintain enhanced security cooperation between India and the UK.

Johnson took to Twitter to announce his official visit, saying, “This week I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries. As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together.”

He went on to add that “India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times”.

The UK PM's visit follows the successful completion of four out of 26 chapters in the ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Modi and Johnson are expected to take stock of the negotiations and mandate a timeline for the possible completion of the process, initially set for the end of this year.

According to officials close to the discussions, there has also been significant progress in the remaining 22 chapters of the FTA at the end of the first two rounds of official negotiations, with the third round of talks scheduled later this month.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to feature strongly during the meeting, but officials had earlier pointed out that other regional matters such as the situation in Afghanistan and the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt will be high on the agenda of the bilateral visit.

The focal point of Johnson’s India visit is expected to be on April 21 and 22, when bilateral discussions and interactions with Indian business leaders are on the cards.

Johnson will also use the visit to drive progress in the FTA negotiations launched earlier this year and boost the country’s total trade by up to £28 billion annually by 2035 and increase wages across the UK by up to £3 billion.

With PTI inputs