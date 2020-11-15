India India will give 'prachand jawab' if it is tested: PM Modi at Longewala Post Updated : November 15, 2020 12:27 PM IST Modi took a swipe at China without naming it, saying the world is troubled by "expansionist forces" and expansionism shows a "distorted mindset" that belongs to the 18th century. India has become a forceful voice against forces of expansionism, he said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.