India will give 'prachand jawab' if it is tested: PM Modi at Longewala Post

Updated : November 15, 2020 12:27 PM IST

Modi took a swipe at China without naming it, saying the world is troubled by "expansionist forces" and expansionism shows a "distorted mindset" that belongs to the 18th century.
India has become a forceful voice against forces of expansionism, he said.
