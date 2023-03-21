India will get its first Night Sky Reserve in Ladakh; what is it and how it will boost astro tourism here

Spread across over 1,000 sq km, the reserve is being built in Ladakh’s eastern region of Hanle, next to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’ Indian Astronomical Observatory, which is home to the second-highest optical telescope in the world.

The Night Sky Reserve in Ladakh will boost astro tourism as well as improve the livelihood of locals by generating revenue, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said. The upcoming Night Sky Reserve is being built as part of the high-altitude Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary in the Union territory.

“On behalf of the Department of Science and Technology and CSIR, we will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Night Sky Reserve at an early date,” Singh said during a meeting with a delegation led by the Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), reported the news agency ANI.

Spread across over 1,000 sq km, the reserve is being built in Ladakh’s eastern region of Hanle, next to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’ Indian Astronomical Observatory, which is home to the second-highest optical telescope in the world. The reserve will be located at an altitude of 4500 metres.

“This Dark Sky Reserve is among only the 15 or 16 of its kind in the world that will offer a spectacular view of the night sky. Because of its altitude and location across the Himalayas in the rain shadow area, this Night Sky Reserve is the ideal place for stargazers almost throughout the year,” Singh said.

A Night Sky Reserve is a place that offers optimal conditions for astronomical observations. These areas are specifically selected for their natural darkness during the night as well as suitable weather that makes it possible to observe the sky without obstructions. Such areas are found in remote places of the world where light pollution from cities, vehicles and infrastructure is a minimum. Such reserves act as tourist attractions, particularly for stargazers and space enthusiasts.

Some of the famous night sky reserves in the world include Mont Megante in Canada, the Gabriela Mistral in Elqui Valley in Northern Chile, and the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve in US/Mexico, which is the biggest night sky reserve in the world. The areas are designated by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA).

Apart from the reserves, the organisation also designates other night sky areas as dark sky parks and dark sky sanctuaries. Dark sky tourism and Astro-tourism have been soaring across the world, especially in countries like the US, Canada and Chile, which have a high number of dark sky areas located within their numerous national parks and sanctuaries.