India proposes widening of National Highway in North East to enable port connectivity via Bangladesh

India proposes widening of National Highway in North-East to enable port connectivity via Bangladesh

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 8, 2023 10:27:37 PM IST (Updated)

DPIIT added that the road will boost connectivity to tribal areas, and industrial clusters, & facilitate the movement of raw materials, freight, rubber, textiles and bamboo in the North-East.

The Union Government has proposed the improvement & widening of a 134.9 km long section of NH-208 from Khowai to Harina in Tripura to connect North-East India to Chittagong port in Bangladesh.

The brownfield project with a cost of Rs. 2,486 crores is on an Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan, and aims to enhance inter-state connectivity within the North-East as well as ensure connectivity for trade via Bangladesh.
At the 49th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), DPIIT said that the alignment of the road was superimposed with data layers of railway lines, forests, power lines and water bodies on the PM Gati Shakti NMP portal to minimise carbon footprint and environmental disruptions as well as optimise alignment and logistical efficiency.
