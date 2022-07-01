With monsoon advancing in many parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in parts of Maharashtra on Friday. It said heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, "Moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city and suburbs. There's the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai today."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Incessant rainfall in the city has led to severe water-logging. Roads & lanes in Lower Parel area continue to remain inundated in rainwater pic.twitter.com/STDS6hgTFV — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022 If the heavy rainfall continues in If the heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai , the water-logging situation in the city is likely to worsen. Some visuals shared by news agency ANI on Thursday showed waterlogged areas and people wading through water to cross streets. However, the BMC said in the morning that the waterlogging in the city is cleared and there's no traffic diversion.

#WATCH Mumbai | Severe waterlogging hindered traffic movement leaving a car stuck in the middle of the road. Last night visuals from near Khodadad Circle, Dadar TT pic.twitter.com/1T9je6Nyvq — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

Here are the weather updates for other states in India:

>> Delhiites woke up to a pleasant and cool morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23 degrees Celsius, 7 notches below normal. The I woke up to a pleasant and cool morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23 degrees Celsius, 7 notches below normal. The I MD forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Friday. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-West Delhi ( Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nadbai (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD's RWFC tweeted.

A man carries garbage on a cart amid monsoon rains, in Ghaziabad on June 30, 2022. (Image PTI) A man carries garbage on a cart amid monsoon rains, in Ghaziabad on June 30, 2022. (Image PTI)

>> In Manipur, a landslide at Tupul railway station construction in the Noney district has claimed life of 14 people, an official said. "(As many as) 23 people were brought out from the debris of which 14 are dead. More are being searched. We are Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now, 60 people including villagers, Army and railway personnel, and labourers are buried under the debris," DGP P Doungel was quoted by ANI as saying. Four more bodies were found in the morning operation at Tupul in In, a landslide at Tupul railway station construction in the Noney district has claimed life of 14 people, an official said. "(As many as) 23 people were brought out from the debris of which 14 are dead. More are being searched. We are Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now, 60 people including villagers, Army and railway personnel, and labourers are buried under the debris," DGP P Doungel was quoted by ANI as saying. Four more bodies were found in the morning operation at Tupul in Manipur , the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) said on Friday.

According to the Indian Army, nine Territorial Army personnel and one civilian, the Indian Army said. As many as 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued. "Search for missing personnel will continue throughout the day," the Army said. The rescue operation is still on.

Landslide in Noney, Manipur | So far 13 Territorial Army personnel and 5 civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 9 Territorial Army personnel and 1 civilian have been recovered. Search for missing personnel will continue throughout the day: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

>> In Tamil Nadu as well, several streets were waterlogged, disrupting lives of many people.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu | Roads waterlogged amid heavy rains in Chennai. Visuals from near Anna Nagar area pic.twitter.com/MY3tSav1bF — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

> Karnataka's Udupi district administration announced a holiday for all Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges on July 1 in wake of expected abnormally heavy rainfall. "An orange alert has been issued in the district," Kurma Rao, DC, Udupi, said.

>> Assam's flood situation remained grim with eight more people losing their lives on Thursday. These eight deaths were reported in six districts Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Morigaon, according to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The toll due to floods and landslides this year increased to 159. One person was also reported missing in Cachar district.

According to the Tuesday's update, a population of over 29 lakh remain affected in Assam with most parts of Cachar district headquarter town Silchar facing waterlogging issued for the 11th day. Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and the Kushiyara rivers are flowing above the danger level at various places.

People wade through waterlogged streets in Assam (Image: AP) People wade through waterlogged streets in Assam (Image: AP)

>> In Rajasthan, heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Bhatarpur, Dausa, Alwar, Baran and Jaipur districts of east Rajasthan on Thursday. The highest rainfall was recorded in Lawan of Dausa at 100 mm. In the capital city of Jaipur, heavy rain was recorded in the evening, which continued for about half-an-hour, leading to waterlogging in many places.