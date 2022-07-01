If the heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai, the water-logging situation in the city is likely to worsen. Some visuals shared by news agency ANI on Thursday showed waterlogged areas and people wading through water to cross streets. However, the BMC said in the morning that the waterlogging in the city is cleared and there's no traffic diversion.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Incessant rainfall in the city has led to severe water-logging. Roads & lanes in Lower Parel area continue to remain inundated in rainwater pic.twitter.com/STDS6hgTFV— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022
#WATCH Mumbai | Severe waterlogging hindered traffic movement leaving a car stuck in the middle of the road. Last night visuals from near Khodadad Circle, Dadar TT pic.twitter.com/1T9je6Nyvq— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022
Landslide in Noney, Manipur | So far 13 Territorial Army personnel and 5 civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 9 Territorial Army personnel and 1 civilian have been recovered. Search for missing personnel will continue throughout the day: Indian Army— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022
#WATCH Tamil Nadu | Roads waterlogged amid heavy rains in Chennai. Visuals from near Anna Nagar area pic.twitter.com/MY3tSav1bF— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022