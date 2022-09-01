    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    India wants local settlement if its bonds join global index

    India wants local settlement if its bonds join global index

    India wants local settlement if its bonds join global index
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Indian government began considering listing its debt in global indexes in 2019 and has been in discussions with J.P.Morgan and Bloomberg-Barclays, while also talking to Euroclear about clearing and settlement.

    India wants global bond index operators to consider the local settlement of its government securities if they are included in their indexes, a government official said on Thursday.
    Media reports last week said JP Morgan had started new consultations with investors about adding India to its emerging market index, rekindling expectations of an imminent listing of the country’s securities.
    The Indian government began considering listing its debt in global indexes in 2019 and has been in discussions with J.P.Morgan and Bloomberg-Barclays, while also talking to Euroclear about clearing and settlement.
    Also read:
    How the Street is reading India's GDP print
    A global bond index listing plan was widely expected to be announced early this year but the government’s stance on the treatment of capital gains has hindered progress in talks with index operators, government officials have said.
    "The discussions are going on with some top index operators and we are happy they are understanding our point of view," the official said on Thursday.
    Bonds listed on global indexes are typically settled outside the country’s borders via international settlement platforms such as Euroclear.
    "Why can’t these bonds be settled within our borders?" said the official, who did not want to be named.
    The official did not comment on when an index listing might be announced, but said a listing may not happen immediately.
    The finance ministry did not immediately reply to an email and message seeking comment.
    India has one of the largest bond markets among emerging-market economies with more than $800 billion in outstanding debt.
    Long-standing restrictions on foreign buying of India’s bonds have kept it out of the top benchmarks used by global money managers.
    Also read: Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and more - Its raining bonuses and stock splits on Dalal Street

    Tags

    Bondsglobal indexesJP Morgan

    Previous Article

    RBI unlikely to accept shadow banks' requests for bad-loan exemptions

    Next Article

    HDFC Bank to open 200+ Branches in Maharashtra this financial year

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng