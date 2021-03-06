India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1
Updated : March 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST
England risked an innings defeat inside three days, and a potential 3-1 series loss, in the fourth and final test against India after their top-order collapsed in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
The victory also means that India has qualified for the World Test Championship final versus New Zealand.
India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table.
Published : March 06, 2021 04:02 PM IST