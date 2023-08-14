India, US must team up in military, space, says Congressman Thanedar, condemns khalistani activities

US Congressman Shri Thanedar spoke about India's role as world leader. He pointed out that the US wants India to look at Russia as an 'aggressor' and what it has done in Ukraine

US Congressman Shri Thanedar is among the delegation that has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 77th Independence Day ceremony tomorrow. Thanedar spoke exclusively in an interview to News18 and said he escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Joint Session of the US Congress where his speech was "well received". PM Modi invited Thanedar to the I-Day celebrations, and "this all started with the PM’s visit to the US".

News18 asked Thanedar about India's role as a world leader, and he pointed out that the US wants India to look at Russia as an "aggressor" and how it has devastated Ukraine.

Amid the increasing attacks on Indian consulates in the US, UK, Canada and Australia by the Khalistani groups, Thanedar said he condemns such activities. "Any protest needs to be peaceful", he added.

Edited Interview:

'Free and inclusive' Indo-Pacific is what both India and US believe in. How do you see India's role in Indo-Pacific? Can India and US collaborate militarily to stop China’s expansionist policies?Absolutely. Many of those issues were addressed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US. Agreements between two governments on jet engines and drones addressed many of those issues. India and US must have collaboration in military, cyber and space. This does appear to a have lot of bipartisan support when Modi ji addressed the House; look at the standing ovation he received. India and US must have strong long-lasting friendship and relation to bring peace in Indo-Pacific.