India Explained: Know about BECA, the US pact that gives India more eyes in the sky Updated : October 27, 2020 05:29 PM IST Over the last fifteen years, India and US have signed several enabling agreements which allow greater interoperability between the two forces. Two-plus-two dialogues are a bilateral meeting of the defense and foreign ministers or secretaries of India and the US. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.