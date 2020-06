As India enters the Day 1 of the Unlock 1.0 exit plan from the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, malls and religious places opened in most parts of the country.

Not all states, however, have opened these places to the general public amid a surge in cases.

Social distancing and lockdown curbs continue to apply, particularly in containment zones and hotspots. States such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with the highest COVID-19 cases continue to put stringent restrictions in place.

The Centre in its guidelines issued last week had allowed the opening of these places with adequate precautions and social distancing measures as the country prepares for a calibrated exit from the COVID-19 lockdown.

India on Monday reported nearly 10,000 cases taking its total tally to over 2.56 lakh. The death toll from the deadly virus also crossed over the 7,000 mark.