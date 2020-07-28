  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

India-UK tie up for new 8mn pounds medicinal research

Updated : July 28, 2020 03:07 PM IST

The new tie-up was announced on Tuesday as Tariq Ahmad, UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, as he conducted a so-called virtual visit to India.
The UK has already partnered with India's Serum Institute to manufacture the vaccine for COVID-19.
The five projects backed by the new funding are planned for September, subject to clearances.
India-UK tie up for new 8mn pounds medicinal research

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: Scientists suggest new technique to speed up COVID-19 testing; India's tally nears 1.5 million

Coronavirus News LIVE: Scientists suggest new technique to speed up COVID-19 testing; India's tally nears 1.5 million

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty ends at day's high, near 1.5% each; UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors add gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty ends at day's high, near 1.5% each; UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors add gains

Bharti Infratel Earnings Review: Brokerages bearish on stock after disappointing Q1

Bharti Infratel Earnings Review: Brokerages bearish on stock after disappointing Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement