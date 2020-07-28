India India-UK tie up for new 8mn pounds medicinal research Updated : July 28, 2020 03:07 PM IST The new tie-up was announced on Tuesday as Tariq Ahmad, UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, as he conducted a so-called virtual visit to India. The UK has already partnered with India's Serum Institute to manufacture the vaccine for COVID-19. The five projects backed by the new funding are planned for September, subject to clearances. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply