India India to witness annular solar eclipse on June 21 Updated : June 21, 2020 09:50 AM IST An annular solar eclipse will occur on June 21 and the celestial event will be visible in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand, informed Ministry of Earth Sciences. The sky gazers will get an opportunity to observe the "ring of fire" during the phenomenon.