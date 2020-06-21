India to witness annular solar eclipse on June 21

An annular solar eclipse will occur on June 21 and the celestial event will be visible in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand, informed Ministry of Earth Sciences.

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes in between the earth and the sun and all the three objects are aligned.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the moon falls short of that of the sun and it fails to cover up the latter completely. As a result a ring of the sun's disk remains visible around the moon.

The sky gazers will get an opportunity to observe the "ring of fire" during the phenomenon.

The eclipse will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest of the country. Few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh, etc.

In India, the obscuration of the sun by the moon at the time of greatest phase of the annular eclipse will be nearly 98.6 percent.

Obscuration of the sun by the moon at the time of the greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 94 percent in Delhi, 80 percent in Guwahati, 78 percent in Patna, 75 percent in Silchar, 66 percent in Kolkata, 62 percent in Mumbai, 37 percent in Bangalore, 34 percent in Chennai, 28 percent in Port Blair.

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.