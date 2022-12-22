English
India News

India to wait for 5 more years for bullet train, likely to be completed by 2027
By Anand Singha  Dec 22, 2022 12:06:39 PM IST (Published)

Mumbai, India's commercial centre, and Ahmedabad will be connected by the country's first bullet train project. The ceremony for the commencement of work took place on 14 September 2017.

The first bullet train in India would likely be completed by 2027, said Rajendra Prasad, managing director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Thursday. The company will attempt to operate bullet trains in Gujarat by August 2027, according to Prasad. A test run will be held by June 2026 between Surat and Bilimora. According to him, the construction work is ongoing and 220 kilometres of piling have already been finished.

"There are indigenous parts that are being used in the construction of rail project and it is a proud moment for the country. 220 km of piling is completed. We are working 24 hours. We are confident that by June 2026, the Surat-to-Billimora trial run will be done," he added.
According to him, the Maharashtra government gave the high-speed train corporation a good support, since 98 percent of the land acquisition process had been completed. "We have floated a tender and will soon start the civil engineering work in Maharashtra," he said.
Also read: India won't benefit much from China's export situation in 2023, says Morgan Stanley's Chetan Ahya
Prasad also talked about the India-Japan collaboration in the project. "Japan Shinkansen train has zero fatality and it has a track record of safety. Japan's quality is known to the world. Our engineers will also receive training in Japan."

The Government of Japan would give a soft credit to India for Rs 88,000 crore at a negligible interest rate of 0.1 percent as part of the cooperation agreement between Japan and India. The loan has a 50-year amortisation schedule.
The repayment of the loan will begin after 15 years of receiving the loan.
Also read: November PE, VC investments in India down 42% YoY in spite of steady monthly growth in 2022
