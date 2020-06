India will take up suspension of H1B and L1 visas for the remaining months of 2020 with the Donald Trump administration. New Delhi is keeping a close eye on the development even as officials downplayed the impact of the curbs on India.

"Impact of the restrictions are expected to be limited for Indian professionals in US," a government official told CNBC-TV18. The source added that US would anyways have issued lesser visas this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Worst over for IT; H1B visa issue not as much a worry as tech spend outlook: Kotak Sec

"Not more than 5,000-10,000 H1B and L1 visas would have been issued to India this year. In a normal year, India receives gets around 60,000 H1B and L1 visas," the official said.

While Washington has suspended issuance of visas till December 2020, plans are also afoot to rejig the norms and allow only highly skilled professionals through H1B visas in the future. "Even in the new visa regime, we expect India to get a large share," the official added.