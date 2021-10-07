India to resume issuing visas to tourists coming via chartered flights from Oct 15, rest from Nov 15

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday said it has decided to grant fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021.

Also, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said foreign tourists entering India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021, on fresh Tourist Visas.

"All due protocols and norms relating to COVID-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations," it said.

However, the MHA had been receiving representations from several State Governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start tourist visas also, to allow foreign tourists to come to India.

Therefore, the MHA consulted all major stakeholders like the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism and various state governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive.