India India to 'reimagine' streets for walkers, cyclists after coronavirus Updated : June 17, 2020 05:34 PM IST An advisory issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recommended the pedestrianisation of up to three markets in each city, and adding more bicycle lanes. City authorities must select the markets by June 30, and begin implementing short-term measures from October 1, it said. While cities worldwide ease lockdown restrictions, some are closing roads to vehicles, adding bicycle lanes, widening pavements and handing over parking spaces to cafes.