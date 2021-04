India will receive a normal or slightly higher volume of rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season, according to the Skymet weather forecast. The private firm has predicted that the rainfall in the country during this monsoon season will be 103 percent of the LPA (Long Period Average).

India had received above-average rainfall in the last two monsoon seasons.“La Nina conditions have been prevailing in the Pacific Ocean since last year. It is however expected to remain neutral through the monsoon season. Occurrence of El Nino which normally corrupts the monsoon is ruled out,” said CEO Yogesh Patil.

As per the forecast, there stands a 60 percent probability of a normal monsoon and a 15 percent probability for an above-normal monsoon. The possibility of a below-average monsoon stands at 15 percent.

The rainfall during the month of June is expected to be 6 percent above the LPA, while in the months of July and August the rainfall will be slightly lower than average at 97 and 99 percent respectively. However there will be excessive rainfall in September at 116 percent, the Skymet report said.