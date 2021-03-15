India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders: source Updated : March 15, 2021 08:48 AM IST Officials are confident of getting the bill enacted into law as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government holds a comfortable majority in parliament. The official declined to say whether the new bill includes jail terms as well as fines, or offer further details but said the discussions were in their final stages. Published : March 15, 2021 08:40 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply