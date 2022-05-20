In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions to observe Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21, taking preventive measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The ministry has written to the states, Union Territories (UTs) and central government ministries and departments and asked them to observe Anti-Terrorism Day in a “befitting manner” on May 21.

However, it advised participants and organisers to avoid public gatherings and take their pledge solemnly in their offices.

As May 21 falls on a Saturday this year, central government offices, which remain closed on weekends, have been asked to organise the pledge-taking ceremony on Friday, May 20. However, states and UTs can organise the programme on Saturday itself.

History of the day

In India, May 21 is observed as National Anti-Terrorism Day as it is on this day that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 in a brutal act of terror that shook the world.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber belonging to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at Sriperumbudur, 50 km from Chennai, at 10.20 pm at an election rally. The suicide bomber had triggered a belt bomb that killed Gandhi and 16 others.

Significance

The government observes the Anti-Terrorism Day every year to wean the youth away from terrorism and violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people and showcasing how it is a direct threat to national security.

How is it observed?

Considering the importance of the day, the Home Ministry asked the departments and offices to use innovative ways to propagate the message of anti-terrorism through digital and social medial platforms.

On that day, all government officials will take the following pledge:

“We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with all our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.”

In the past, a number of drives and programmes were organised for Anti-Terrorism Day.