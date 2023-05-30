English
    India to host SCO summit virtually in July; China, Russia & Pakistan invited among others
    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 10:22:37 PM IST (Published)

    All the SCO member states — China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — have been invited to attend the summit.

    India is all set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State on July 4, 2023. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced that the 22nd Summit of SCO will be held in virtual format. However it did not provide specific reasons for the decision to hold the summit virtually.

    "Under India’s first-ever chairmanship, the 22nd summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State will be held in the virtual format on July 4, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the MEA said in a statement.
    People familiar with the matter said the option of holding the summit in the virtual format was on the table considering various aspects and a final decision on it was taken following consultations with the member states.
