India to host ASEAN foreign ministers’ meet next week — all you need to know

India is set to host a special meeting of the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on June 16 and 17 in New Delhi as part of the 30th anniversary celebration of India’s dialogue relations with the 10-nation grouping and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership with the ASEAN.

The external affairs ministers of India and Singapore, S. Jaishankar and Vivian Balakrishnan, will co-chair the meeting. Balakrishnan is also India’s country coordinator in ASEAN.

ALSO READ | View | QUAD members can improve economic cooperation

The ASEAN secretary-general and foreign ministers of member countries will participate in the meeting in New Delhi. The year 2022 has been named the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Other meetings

The ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is an annual event hosted by the ASEAN chair. However, the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) is the first ASEAN-India FMM to be hosted by India. It will be preceded by the 24th ASEAN-India Senior Officials Meeting that will be held on June 15.

The meetings will coincide with the 12th edition of the Delhi Dialogue, a premier track 1.5 ASEAN-India Dialogue meet, which will be hosted by India on June 16-17. ‘Building Bridges in the Indo-Pacific’ is the theme for this year’s Delhi Dialogue. The ministerial session will be attended by Jaishankar and ASEAN ministers.

Who will be there and who won’t?

According to the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, Myanmar’s participation at the ASEAN-India foreign ministers’ meeting will be based on the consensus of the member states.

ALSO READ | 5 times Foreign Minister Jaishankar stole the show with his witty remarks

ASEAN has pushed for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar since the military coup last year. On February 1, 2021, Myanmar’s military had taken control over the country’s administration and imposed a state of emergency, detaining Nobel laureate and political leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others members of her National League for Democracy (NLD).

Following the coup, ASEAN has adopted a format in which only non-political representation from Myanmar can be present in meetings and events of the group, Hindustan Times reported.

However, Chan Aye, Myanmar’s Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, has been invited to attend the senior officials’ meeting and the foreign ministers’ meeting, HT reported quoting sources.

Foreign ministers of the Philippines, Laos and Thailand are unlikely to be present at the meeting, sources said. The three countries are expected to send junior ministers or senior officials instead.

Plan of Action 2021-25

While the ASEAN-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of sectoral partnership in 1992, it matured to a strategic partnership in 2012.

For India, the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership is central to the country’s Act East Policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific.