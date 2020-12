The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the export of Akash Missile System.

Singh said that a committee has also been created for faster approvals .

The minister said that the export version of Akash will be different from System currently deployed with Indian Armed Forces, adding that this decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive.

He also said that Centre aims to achieve the target of USD 5 billion defence export.

According to reports, nine friendly foreign countries from Southeast Asia and Africa have shown interest in the acquisition of the DRDO-developed Akash Missile System.