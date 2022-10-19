    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    India to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up December crude buys

    India to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up December crude buys

    India to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up December crude buys
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Group of Seven richest economies (G7) has been trying to enforce a price-capping mechanism on Russian oil exports by Dec. 5, when European Union sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude come into force.

    India said on Wednesday it will examine a proposal by Western nations to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases, even as some local refiners have lined up Russian cargoes for delivery post Dec. 5, when the cap is set to take effect.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    The Group of Seven richest economies (G7) has been trying to enforce a price-capping mechanism on Russian oil exports by Dec. 5, when European Union sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude come into force.
    "I think there is an exemption for Japan for Sakhalin, then there is crude which comes through the pipeline, so they have exemptions…we will have to look at it," said India’s oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, when asked if India will follow the planned price cap for Russian oil.
    Also read: Mumbai’s pottery community Kumbharwada pins hope on bright Diwali despite inflation, unseasonal rains
    India has emerged as Russia’s second biggest oil client after China as some western entities shunned purchases form Moscow following its late February invasion of Ukraine.
    New Delhi’s stance on the price cap is closely watched globally as a test of how effective the plan will be in curbing Russia’s oil revenue. Moscow has said it would not supply oil to any country that agrees to the price cap.
    The price cap plan calls for G7 countries to deny insurance, finance, brokering, navigation and other services to oil cargoes priced above a yet-to-be-determined price cap on crude and oil products.
    India’s top refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has lined up delivery of 3-4 cargoes of Russian oil post-Dec. 5 while Bharat Petroleum Corp is in the process of finalising cargoes for delivery in December, sources familiar with the two companies’ crude purchases said.
    "We get Russian oil on a delivered basis, let the contours of the price cap mechanism be finalised. After that we will take a decision," a senior oil ministry official said.
    BPCL and IOC didn’t respond to Reuters request for comments.
    Also read: New tenders will open on Oct 31 as part of India's billion dollar plan to improve food storage
    Sources said Indian companies have time at least till end-October to place requests for more Russian oil cargoes for deliveries in December as the bulk of the purchases of Russian oil is made through spot contracts.
    They said the companies are, however, awaiting clarity on issues such as payment terms, insurance and shipping.
    "5th Dec is not a roadblock, we continue upliftment as per requirement and based on viable commercial offers received," said an official at one of the Indian state-refiners.
    Another source said a halt of Russian oil purchases by India will create a 'huge energy imbalance', which will not be affordable to some economies. "It will be trouble for everybody so I am sure a solution will emerge in the next few days," he said.
    Also read: India exports these defence equipment and systems to the world 'already'
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL)crude oilCrude oil priceG7 countriesIndian Oil Corp (IOC)

    Previous Article

    Uber looks to boost digital ad revenue with new advertising division

    Next Article

    Bharat Electronics to make hydrogen fuel cells with tech from US-based TEV

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng