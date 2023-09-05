India to Bharat Live Updates: Controversy erupts over Presidential invite for G20 dinner

India to Bharat LIVE Updates | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams Centre for renaming India, says "BJP is scared"
India to Bharat LIVE Updates | Proud moment for all Indians, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
While oppositions has sparked a controversy on G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I think it is a proud moment for all Indians that ‘President of Bharat’ is written on the invitation. It is a move by PM Modi to come out of the mindset of slavery..."
India to Bharat LIVE Updates | 'PM himself is afraid of name India', remarks Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The Hindu name is also given by foreign countries...I think the PM himself is afraid of the name India. Since the day INDIA named alliance was formed PM Modi's hatred toward the name India has increased...If they are so against the Britishers then they should sacrifice the Rashtrapati Bhawan that was the house of the viceroy..."
India to Bharat LIVE Updates | Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit reacts to dinner invitation row
"If you read our Constitution it is written 'India that is Bharat'. 'Bharat' word is prevalent in many references, culture... It is a matter of language. I don't think names make much difference...BJP should focus on development, inflation, employment, corruption..." Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said.
India to Bharat LIVE Updates | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reacts to row over G20 Summit dinner invitations
On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "In our Constitution, it is incorporated that 'Constitution of India'. India is an accepted word for the country making it 'Bharat', I don't think is required."
India to Bharat LIVE Updates | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shares G20 invite photo
India to Bharat LIVE Updates | War of words over likely resolution on renaming India as Bharat — Here's who said what
A war of words erupt between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government and Opposition alliance INDIA over likely resolution on renaming India as Bharat. The development comes as the official invite to the G20 Heads of State and ministers for a dinner being hosted by President by Droupadi Murmu has gone with the heading President of Bharat. Read Here's who said what:
India to Bharat LIVE Updates | G20 invites sent in the name of 'President of Bharat', Congress reacts
India to Bharat LIVE Updates | How India can be renamed Bharat?
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Modi government calling the move an assault on the Constitution. With the invitation to the G20 heads, the government has done the 'renaming' before a Constitutional Amendment. Read here
India to Bharat LIVE Updates | Govt to bring resolution to rename India as Bharat in Parliament Special Session, say sources
The resolution is likely to be taken up in the Special Session of Parliament. The move is being seen to avoid confusion with the Opposition alliance INDIA.