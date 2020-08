The death toll from landslide at a tea plantation in Kerala rose to 43 on Sunday with nearly two dozen people feared trapped, a senior official said. The landslide, caused by heavy rain, hit the plantation in Idduki district in the early hours of Friday when workers were still sleeping, officials said.

"We have stopped the rescue operation for the day because of the rain... The operation will continue till the last body is recovered," Idduki district official H. Dineshan told Reuters.