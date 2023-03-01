English
India govt suspends thinktank CPR's foreign funding licence
By Dhananjay Khatri  Mar 1, 2023 5:39:00 PM IST (Updated)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended the FCRA licence of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a prominent public think-tank in India. The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence has been suspended due to violations of laws by the organisation.

The move comes months after the Income Tax department conducted surveys at CPR, Oxfam India, and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) premises.
The donors of CPR include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the University of Pennsylvania, the World Resources Institute and the Duke University.  The World Resources Institute has listed Open Society Foundation as one of its main donors. Open Society Foundation is funded by billionaire George Soros.
George Soros had last month strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cosy relationship with Gautam Adani, whose Adani group companies saw a rout following allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation by Hindenburg research.
Criticising Modi's silence on the matter, Soros had said that Adani’s troubles will “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government” and “open the door to push for much needed institutional reforms.”
Always stood by law: CPR
CPR, which is a non-profit organisation, also receives grants from the Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR) and is a recognised institution of the Department of Science and Technology.
CPR, in response, said: "CPR has and continues to cooperate fully with the authorities. We are in complete compliance with the law and are routinely scrutinised and audited by government authorities, including the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. We have annual statutory audits, and all our annual audited balance sheets are in the public domain. There is no question of having undertaken any activity that is beyond our objects of association and compliance mandated by law."
"We will explore all avenues of recourse available to us. Our work and institutional purpose is to advance our constitutional goals and protect constitutional guarantees. We are absolutely confident that the matter will be resolved speedily, in fairness and in the spirit of our constitutional values," it said.
The think-tank has been one of India's leading public policy institutions since 1973 and is known for its non-partisan, independent research that contributes to high-quality scholarship, better policies, and a more robust public discourse about the issues that impact life in India.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that a thorough investigation will take place, and a further decision will be taken accordingly.
“In September 2022, the IT department conducted an Income Tax survey at the CPR premises. As part of the survey follow-up process, CPR received several notices from the department. Following due process, detailed and exhaustive responses have been submitted to the department,” CPR added.
The suspension of CPR's FCRA licence will impact the organisation's ability to receive foreign funding, which may have significant implications for its operations and research activities.
Also read: Government stops foreign funding to 156 NGOs for defying order
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Mar 1, 2023 5:02 PM IST
