India summons high commissioner of Canada over actions of separatist elements

The government has sought an explanation on how such elements were able to breach the security of its diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada in the presence of police. Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts, it said.

India has summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and expressed its strong concern over the recent attacks on its diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada by separatist and extremist groups.

"The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned yesterday to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The government has sought an explanation on how elements were able to breach the security of its diplomatic premises in the presence of police, the ministry said.

Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts, it added.

The ministry hoped that the Canadian government will take all steps needed to ensure the safety of its diplomats and security of its diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions.

Last Sunday, an event in British Columbia, Canada which was to be attended by Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, was cancelled due to security concerns following a violent protest by Khalistani supporters.

The event was organised to welcome Verma's first visit to the west coast and was scheduled to be held at the Taj Park Convention Centre Surrey.

Global News, the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, reported that the event had to be cancelled for security reasons. The cancellation comes amidst growing tensions between India and Khalistani separatists operating in Canada.

An Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal who was at the venue was also assaulted by protesters during the protest by Khalistan supporters at the event.

Kaushal, a journalist and news director with AM600 Sher E Punjab Radio, said when he arrived at the venue, he found a large protest and said demonstrators would not allow him to access the event.

When he identified himself as a journalist and asked the protesters if he could interview their organisers about their concerns, things quickly went sour, he told Global News on Monday.

Canada has seen a rise in anti-India activities by Khalistani supporters recently, with some Hindu temples being vandalised. Last September, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada.