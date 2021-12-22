0

India successfully tests indigenously developed 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: DRDO officials

By PTI | IST (Updated)
India successfully test-fired indigenously developed surface-to-surface guided ballistic missile 'Pralay', DRDO sources said. The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources said.

India Wednesday successfully test-fired short-range, surface-to-surface guided ballistic missile 'Pralay' off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said. The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.
The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources said. A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.
Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.
