0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

India successfully test-fires two more Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off Odisha coast

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

The MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near here before noon, they said. The tests were successful, the sources said. On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the ITR.

India successfully test-fires two more Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off Odisha coast
India on Wednesday flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said. The MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near here before noon, they said.
The tests were successful, the sources said. On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the ITR.
Also Read
The district administration of Balasore shifted people residing nearby to a camp ahead of the test.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

India will 'possibly' not import any defence items going forward: Defence Ministry official

Next Article

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Ukraine reports shelling outside Kyiv, fighting around Chernihiv

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More