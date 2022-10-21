India successfully test fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

By Sangam Singh

India successfully test fired the new generation Agni Prime Ballistic Missile on Friday, ANI reported. The test was carried off the coast of Odisha at around 09:45 hrs.

Citing multiple defence officials, the report suggested that the missile travelled at the maximum range and successfully met all the test objectives. "With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system have been established," Defence officials said.

The performance of the system was validated using the data obtained by several instrumentations like Radar, Telemetry & Electro-Optical Tracking systems that were deployed at different locations including two down-range ships at the terminal point to cover the entire trajectory.

