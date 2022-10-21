Homeindia news

India successfully test fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

India successfully test fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

Mini

Citing multiple defence officials, the report suggested that the missile travelled at the maximum range and successfully met all the test objectives.

India successfully test fired the new generation Agni Prime Ballistic Missile on Friday, ANI reported. The test was carried off the coast of Odisha at around 09:45 hrs.

Recommended Articles

View All

News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

IST2 Min(s) Read

How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

IST6 Min(s) Read

A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Citing multiple defence officials, the report suggested that the missile travelled at the maximum range and successfully met all the test objectives. "With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system have been established," Defence officials said.
The performance of the system was validated using the data obtained by several instrumentations like Radar, Telemetry & Electro-Optical Tracking systems that were deployed at different locations including two down-range ships at the terminal point to cover the entire trajectory.
More details awaited
Also Read:Army chopper crashes at Migging in Arunachal Pradesh
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

agniDRDO

Next Article

Coal India plans 17 projects worth Rs 11,000 crore for green transport of coal