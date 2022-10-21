    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    India successfully test fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

    India successfully test fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

    India successfully test fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Citing multiple defence officials, the report suggested that the missile travelled at the maximum range and successfully met all the test objectives.

    India on Friday successfully test fired Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile, ANI reported. The test was carried off the coast of Odisha at around 09:45 hrs.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Citing multiple defence officials, the report suggested that the missile travelled at the maximum range and successfully met all the test objectives. "With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system have been established," Defence officials said.
    The performance of the system was validated using the data obtained by several instrumentations like Radar, Telemetry & Electro-Optical Tracking systems that were deployed at different locations including two down-range ships at the terminal point to cover the entire trajectory.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    agniDRDO

    Next Article

    Coal India plans 17 projects worth Rs 11,000 crore for green transport of coal

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng