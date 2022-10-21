India successfully test fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

By Sangam Singh

India on Friday successfully test fired Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile, ANI reported. The test was carried off the coast of Odisha at around 09:45 hrs.

Citing multiple defence officials, the report suggested that the missile travelled at the maximum range and successfully met all the test objectives. "With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system have been established," Defence officials said.